Taylor Walls News: Returns from injured list

The Rays activated Walls (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Walls got a late start to the season due to a right oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing in some extended spring training contests. The slick-fielding Walls should take over as the Rays' primary shortstop, though the club will want to give Ben Williamson some reps there, as well.