Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Returns from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Rays activated Walls (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Walls got a late start to the season due to a right oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing in some extended spring training contests. The slick-fielding Walls should take over as the Rays' primary shortstop, though the club will want to give Ben Williamson some reps there, as well.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
25 days ago