Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Starting Saturday's exhibition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Walls (oblique) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls was slated to make his spring debut last weekend before being scratched due to oblique tightness. The issue didn't set him back much, however, and Walls still has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day assuming no further delays. Walls' 2025 season was cut short when he underwent sports hernia surgery in September.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
