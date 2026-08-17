Taylor Walls News: Taking seat Monday
Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, but he'll put it on hold for a night as the Rays give him some rest. Jorge Mateo will step in at shortstop in place of Walls, who is still slashing just .240/.296/.360 since the All-Star break in spite of his recent hot stretch at the dish.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More