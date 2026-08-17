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Taylor Walls News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, but he'll put it on hold for a night as the Rays give him some rest. Jorge Mateo will step in at shortstop in place of Walls, who is still slashing just .240/.296/.360 since the All-Star break in spite of his recent hot stretch at the dish.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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