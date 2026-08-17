Taylor Walls News: Taking seat Monday

Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, but he'll put it on hold for a night as the Rays give him some rest. Jorge Mateo will step in at shortstop in place of Walls, who is still slashing just .240/.296/.360 since the All-Star break in spite of his recent hot stretch at the dish.