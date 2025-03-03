Taylor Ward Injury: Day-to-day with knee soreness
Ward is dealing with some knee soreness and is considered day-to-day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The injury helps explain why he hasn't played in a Cactus League game since Friday. Given the day-to-day designation, Ward should be fine, barring any setbacks. He's projected as the Angels' everyday left fielder and likely leadoff hitter this season.
