Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward Injury: Day-to-day with knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:08am

Ward is dealing with some knee soreness and is considered day-to-day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The injury helps explain why he hasn't played in a Cactus League game since Friday. Given the day-to-day designation, Ward should be fine, barring any setbacks. He's projected as the Angels' everyday left fielder and likely leadoff hitter this season.

Taylor Ward
Los Angeles Angels
