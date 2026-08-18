Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward Injury: Missing fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:11pm

Ward (quadriceps) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.

Ward has not played since last Wednesday as be battles nagging tightness in his quad. The Mariners have been listing him as day-to-day, but he's available off the bench for Tuesday's series opener and could be back in the lineup Wednesday, per Tim Booth of The Seattle Times. Victor Robles will cover right field in Ward's stead.

Taylor Ward
Seattle Mariners
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