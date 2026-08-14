Taylor Ward Injury: Out again Friday
Ward (quadriceps) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.
Ward missed Thursday's game against the Yankees due to quad tightness, and his injury will now force him to sit out Friday's series opener as well. Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles and Dominic Canzone will start across the outfield with Ward out, and Julio Rodriguez will work as the DH.
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