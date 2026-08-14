Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:21am

Ward (quadriceps) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.

Ward missed Thursday's game against the Yankees due to quad tightness, and his injury will now force him to sit out Friday's series opener as well. Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles and Dominic Canzone will start across the outfield with Ward out, and Julio Rodriguez will work as the DH.

Taylor Ward
Seattle Mariners
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