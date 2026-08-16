Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:41pm

Ward (quadriceps) is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Astros.

Ward will be on the bench for a fourth straight game while he continues to nurse a tight quad. Seattle is off Monday before beginning a three-game series on the road against the Brewers on Tuesday, so Ward will get another day of rest before potentially returning to action in Milwaukee.

Taylor Ward
Seattle Mariners
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