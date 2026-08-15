Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward Injury: Sitting third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:26pm

Ward (quadriceps) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Saturday will mark Ward's third straight absence from the starting nine due to tightness in his quad. The Mariners haven't indicated that he'll require a trip to the IL, though that may change if he doesn't return to the lineup within the next couple of days. Victor Robles will start in right field and bat eighth.

Taylor Ward
Seattle Mariners
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