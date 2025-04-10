Taylor Ward News: Adds two more homers

Ward went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 11-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Ward led off the game with an opposite-field homer off Zack Littell before extending the lead to 5-1 with a two-run blast in the fifth. Ward now has three home runs in his last two games after going 10 contests without a long ball to begin the year. The 31-year-old outfielder is batting .235 with a .704 OPS, six RBI and six runs scored through 25 plate appearances this season.