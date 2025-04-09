Taylor Ward News: Belts first homer of 2025
Ward went 1-for-4 with one walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Ward managed to hit his first home run of the 2025 campaign when he took Ryan Pepiot deep for a 349-foot long ball to right field to reduce the Angels' deficit to two runs. Ward has started the season slashing .196/.240/.283 with three walks, four runs, one home run and three RBI across 50 plate appearances.
