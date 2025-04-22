Taylor Ward News: Belts sixth homer vs. Pirates

Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Ward continued to supply power for the Angels on Tuesday, belting his sixth big fly already this year in the third inning to get Los Angeles on the board. While the 31-year-old outfielder is batting just .220 with only five walks over his first 91 at-bats of the campaign, he's now up to 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI and 12 runs scored across 22 outings. Ward won't have much RBI upside out of the leadoff spot, but he should be a decent source of runs while Mike Trout is healthy.