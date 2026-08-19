Taylor Ward News: Drawing back into starting nine as DH

Ward (quadriceps) will start at designated hitter and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

A sore quad kept Ward out of the starting nine for each of the previous five games, though he made enough improvement for the Mariners to make him available off the bench Tuesday, per MLB.com. However, with the Mariners falling behind by six runs after five innings in what was ultimately a 22-0 loss, Ward wasn't called upon to pinch hit. He'll be able to return to the lineup Wednesday in a non-defensive role, and assuming his quad responds well, Ward should be ready to resume playing right field in short order.