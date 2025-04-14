Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Extends power surge

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ward went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Ward led off the game with a solo shot to left field, though he struck out in three of his remaining four at-bats. The veteran outfielder has gone deep in four of his past five games, slugging five long balls during that stretch. The power surge has boosted Ward's OPS from a paltry .437 to a much more viable .759.

