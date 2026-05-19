Taylor Ward News: Goes deep against Tampa Bay
Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Orioles' 4-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.
Ward wasted no time getting the Orioles on the board after taking the second pitch he saw from Griffin Jax deep to left field for a leadoff home run. However, that ended up being the only run scored by Baltimore, with Ward accounting for one of his team's four hits in Tuesday's loss. It was Ward's second home run of the season, a far cry from the 36 homers he recorded with the Angels in 2025. However, his .788 OPS this season (215 plate appearances) is only a few ticks lower than last year (.792 OPS across 663 plate appearances).
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