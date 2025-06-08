Taylor Ward News: Goes yard Sunday

Ward went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

The Angels mustered up merely two hits during Sunday's contest, and Ward provided both of the team's runs with his two-run blast in the fourth inning. The long ball was Ward's third in his last eight games. Ward hasn't had a multi-hit outing since May 22, and he's hitting 9-for-54 (.167) with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate since.