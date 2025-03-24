Taylor Ward News: Hits first spring homer

Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in an exhibition loss to the Dodgers.

Ward accounted for the Angels' only run of the game with his 399-foot solo shot to center field in the third inning. The veteran outfielder has gone deep just one time this spring, but he's hit well with a .275/.370/.425 slash line over 46 plate appearances. Ward batted leadoff Sunday, and it appears he'll open the campaign in that position in the batting order after primarily hitting third last season.