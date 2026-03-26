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Taylor Ward News: In leadoff spot for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ward will start in left field and bat leadoff in Thursday's opener against the Twins.

Jackson Holliday (hand) is likely to bat leadoff when he returns to action, but it will be Ward at the top of the batting order on Opening Day as the Twins send righty Joe Ryan to the hill. Ward sported a .425 on-base percentage for the Orioles during spring training, logging more walks (eight) than strikeouts (seven).

Taylor Ward
Baltimore Orioles
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