Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Played through hand bone bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ward believes his power output has been affected by playing through a bone bruise in his hand that he suffered April 13 versus the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Through that April 13 contest, Ward was slashing .333/.427/.492 with a 10:17 BB:K and 16.8 percent chase rate. Since then, he's adopted a more patient approach, hitting .212/.422/.294 with a 31:17 BB:K and 11.2 percent chase rate. Ward considers himself healed now, having traded in a thick padded hand guard for a thinner one Tuesday. Now that he's back to 100 percent, Ward could be due for a surge of power moving forward. The 32-year-old has just one home run in 42 games this season after slugging a career-high 36 long balls in 2025.

Taylor Ward
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Ward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Ward See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago