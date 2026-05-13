Taylor Ward News: Played through hand bone bruise
Ward believes his power output has been affected by playing through a bone bruise in his hand that he suffered April 13 versus the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Through that April 13 contest, Ward was slashing .333/.427/.492 with a 10:17 BB:K and 16.8 percent chase rate. Since then, he's adopted a more patient approach, hitting .212/.422/.294 with a 31:17 BB:K and 11.2 percent chase rate. Ward considers himself healed now, having traded in a thick padded hand guard for a thinner one Tuesday. Now that he's back to 100 percent, Ward could be due for a surge of power moving forward. The 32-year-old has just one home run in 42 games this season after slugging a career-high 36 long balls in 2025.
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