Taylor Ward News: Plays hero Monday

Ward went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 9-5 win over the Padres.

Ward capped a six-run rally in the ninth inning, taking Alek Jacob deep after Robert Suarez struggled in a save opportunity for the Padres. This was Ward's third homer in his last seven games, and he's driven in at least one run in six of those contests, following a stretch in which he went 1-for-27 with a 2:13 BB:K and no RBI. That slump has left a mark on Ward's overall numbers, as evidenced in his .190/.232/.405 slash line over 164 plate appearances. He's added nine homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases through 39 games. While Ward isn't hitting all that well, he continues to see steady playing time between left field and designated hitter, as none of the Angels' other outfielders are doing much better than he is.