Taylor Ward News: Reaches base three times
Ward went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two walks in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.
The Orioles' leadoff man continues to showcase his on-base skills early on this season, as he's now slashing .333/.424/.444 across 33 plate appearances. Ward is still looking for his first home run with Baltimore, but he's doubled three times with five RBI, two runs scored and a 5:7 BB:K through seven appearances.
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