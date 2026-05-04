Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Ward is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees.

It's the first day off this season for Ward, who is in a mini slump with just two hits over his last seven games (though he does have a 9:5 BB:K over that stretch). Colton Cowser will start in left field and bat seventh while Ward grabs a breather.

Taylor Ward
Baltimore Orioles
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