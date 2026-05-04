Taylor Ward News: Receiving first day off
Ward is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees.
It's the first day off this season for Ward, who is in a mini slump with just two hits over his last seven games (though he does have a 9:5 BB:K over that stretch). Colton Cowser will start in left field and bat seventh while Ward grabs a breather.
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