Taylor Ward News: Starting Thursday
Ward (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff in Thursday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners.
Knee soreness has prevented Ward from playing since Monday, though the 31-year-old said it's something he would have been playing through if it were the regular season. He now seems to be back to 100 percent and will look to continue what has been a solid start to spring training.
