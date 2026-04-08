Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Trio of two-baggers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ward went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder is still looking for his first homer as a member of the Orioles, but he's been doing plenty of damage nonetheless. Through 12 games to begin the season, Ward is slashing .383/.464/.574 with an astounding nine doubles, five runs and eight RBI with an 8:11 BB:K.

Taylor Ward
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Ward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Ward See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago