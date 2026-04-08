Taylor Ward News: Trio of two-baggers in win
Ward went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.
The veteran outfielder is still looking for his first homer as a member of the Orioles, but he's been doing plenty of damage nonetheless. Through 12 games to begin the season, Ward is slashing .383/.464/.574 with an astounding nine doubles, five runs and eight RBI with an 8:11 BB:K.
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