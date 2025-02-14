Taylor Ward News: Will be among top three in lineup

Angels manager Ron Washington said Friday that he envisions Ward, Mike Trout (knee) and Jorge Soler being his first three hitters in the lineup in some order, Sam Blum of The Athleticreports.

Ward was the team's leadoff hitter for most of the final two months of last season, so he would seem likely to occupy that spot again, although Soler has also batted leadoff some last year with the Giants and Atlanta. Washington did add a caveat that one Ward, Trout or Soler could bat cleanup, so he hasn't written anything down in ink yet. Zach Neto (shoulder) is expected to begin the season on the injured list but will bat fifth or sixth upon his return, per Washington.