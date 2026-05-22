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Tayron Guerrero News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Red Sox selected Guerrero's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Guerrero earned the promotion by collecting a 0.92 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings while notching three saves with Worcester. If the hard-throwing righty makes an appearance out of the Boston bullpen, it will be his first at the major-league level since 2019.

Tayron Guerrero
Boston Red Sox
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