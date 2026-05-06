Tejay Antone headshot

Tejay Antone News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Reds selected Antone's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

It's a great story of perseverance, as Antone has undergone three Tommy John surgeries. He earned a promotion after collecting a 2.25 ERA and 15:6 K:BB over 12 innings with Louisville. When/if Antone gets into a game, it will be his first at the big-league level since 2024.

Tejay Antone
Cincinnati Reds
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