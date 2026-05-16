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Tejay Antone News: Logs save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Antone allowed one run on one hit over one inning, recording the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Guardians.

It was unlikely save opportunity for Antone and the Reds, who upped a lead to 6-1 in the eighth inning before the bullpen fell apart. Graham Ashcraft and Brock Burke combined to give up four runs on five walks and one hit in the bottom of the eighth to make this contest a closer-than-it-should-have-been affair. Cincinnati's closer has been unsettled since Emilio Pagan (hamstring) landed on the injured list, and Antone could be one of several bodies trotted out in the ninth inning.

Tejay Antone
Cincinnati Reds
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