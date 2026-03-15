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Tejay Antone News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Reds reassigned Antone to minor-league camp Sunday.

Antone owns a 2.47 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 76.2 innings in parts of four seasons in the majors with Cincinnati, but he spent the entire 2025 campaign in the minors after completing his recovery the third elbow surgery of his career. The 32-year-old lefty struggled during his stops between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last season, and while his numbers in the Cactus League this spring (7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 5.2 innings) weren't anything special, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati notes that Antone's velocity was up from 2025. Antone will still need to translate those velocity gains into better results at Triple-A before potentially earning another look in the majors at some point later on in 2026.

Tejay Antone
Cincinnati Reds
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