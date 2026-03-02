Tekoah Roby headshot

Tekoah Roby Injury: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Roby (elbow) to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Roby is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery July 25 of last year. Memphis will likely place Roby on the 60-day or full-season injured list prior to its March 27 opener.

Tekoah Roby
St. Louis Cardinals
