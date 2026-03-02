Tekoah Roby Injury: Dispatched to minors
The Cardinals optioned Roby (elbow) to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Roby is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery July 25 of last year. Memphis will likely place Roby on the 60-day or full-season injured list prior to its March 27 opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tekoah Roby See More
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears188 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch309 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments328 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections356 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher TargetsNovember 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tekoah Roby See More