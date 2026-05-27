Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Exits with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Hernandez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies with a left hamstring strain.

Hernandez was grabbing at his left hamstring after attempting to beat a throw to first base in the second inning, and he was replaced on defense at the start of the third. The severity of the outfielder's injury is still unknown, though a trip to the injured list is certainly on the table. Alex Call would be the favorite to start in left field if Hernandez needs to miss time.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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