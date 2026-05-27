Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Exits with hamstring injury

Hernandez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies with a left hamstring strain.

Hernandez was grabbing at his left hamstring after attempting to beat a throw to first base in the second inning, and he was replaced on defense at the start of the third. The severity of the outfielder's injury is still unknown, though a trip to the injured list is certainly on the table. Alex Call would be the favorite to start in left field if Hernandez needs to miss time.