Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Expected to miss one month

Hernandez (hamstring) said Saturday that he is expected to return from the injured list in about a month, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Hernandez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Friday, and although that's a relatively mild strain, the 33-year-old will still miss far more than the minimum 10 days. He noted that there's a chance he could return sooner, but he would rather take things slowly than rush back and risk his hamstring turning into a lingering problem.