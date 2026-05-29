Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Has Grade 1 hamstring strain
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Hernandez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and does not have a timeline for a return, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez is expected to go on the 10-day injured list after injuring his left hamstring during Wednesday's game against the Rockies. The Grade 1 diagnosis indicates that the strain isn't considered severe, but a lack of a recovery timeline is concerning for the veteran outfielder. With Enrique Hernandez (oblique) also sidelined, Alex Call and Ryan Ward are both candidates to see more reps in the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1910 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 524 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More