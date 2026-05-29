Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Has Grade 1 hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Hernandez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and does not have a timeline for a return, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez is expected to go on the 10-day injured list after injuring his left hamstring during Wednesday's game against the Rockies. The Grade 1 diagnosis indicates that the strain isn't considered severe, but a lack of a recovery timeline is concerning for the veteran outfielder. With Enrique Hernandez (oblique) also sidelined, Alex Call and Ryan Ward are both candidates to see more reps in the outfield.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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