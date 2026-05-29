Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Placed on IL

The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain.

Hernandez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain earlier Friday, and manager Dave Roberts said that the 33-year-old outfielder doesn't have a timeline for his return. Alex Call will start in left field for the Dodgers on Friday but could split reps with Ryan Ward, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.