Teoscar Hernandez News: Adds two-run shot to prolific start

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Hernandez finished off a four-run first inning by the Dodgers with a two-run blast off Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin. Through 53 at-bats to open the campaign, the veteran slugger is batting .283 with five homers, 16 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in Los Angeles' loaded lineup.