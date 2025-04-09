Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez News: Adds two-run shot to prolific start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Hernandez finished off a four-run first inning by the Dodgers with a two-run blast off Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin. Through 53 at-bats to open the campaign, the veteran slugger is batting .283 with five homers, 16 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in Los Angeles' loaded lineup.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

