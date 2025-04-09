Teoscar Hernandez News: Adds two-run shot to prolific start
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.
Hernandez finished off a four-run first inning by the Dodgers with a two-run blast off Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin. Through 53 at-bats to open the campaign, the veteran slugger is batting .283 with five homers, 16 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in Los Angeles' loaded lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now