Teoscar Hernandez News: Belts homer in spring contest

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in a Cactus League win over the White Sox.

Hernandez went deep for the first time this spring in the sixth inning, knocking a solo shot to center field off James Karinchak. The veteran outfielder re-signed with the Dodgers in the offseason after belting a career-high 33 homers and adding 99 RBI, 84 runs and 12 steals while slashing .272/.339/.501 over 651 regular-season plate appearances last year. Hernandez has played in six games so far this spring, going 5-for-16 with three extra-base hits.