Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Day off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Hernandez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Hernandez will get a chance to catch his breath Saturday after going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored during a blowout victory in Friday's series opener. Alex Call will fill the void in left field and bat ninth.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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