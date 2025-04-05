Teoscar Hernandez News: Doubles with two stolen bases

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Hernandez was the only Dodger to get a hit versus a dominant Jesus Luzardo on Friday, and he also swiped two bags off the left-hander. Through 37 plate appearances to begin 2025, the veteran outfielder is batting .235 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored.