Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Doubles with two stolen bases

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Hernandez was the only Dodger to get a hit versus a dominant Jesus Luzardo on Friday, and he also swiped two bags off the left-hander. Through 37 plate appearances to begin 2025, the veteran outfielder is batting .235 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now