Teoscar Hernandez News: Drives in six in win

Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and six total RBI in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Brewers.

Hernandez tied a career high with six RBI, giving the Dodgers the lead with a three-run blast in the fourth inning before adding three more on singles in the eighth and ninth. The 33-year-old has been scorching hot over his past 10 games, hitting safely in nine of them while tallying three homers, 14 RBI and nine runs scored. On the year, he's slashing .276/.349/.447 with seven long balls, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored and one steal across 192 plate appearances.