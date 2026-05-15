Teoscar Hernandez News: Ends homer drought
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Angels.
Hernandez snapped a 23-game homer drought with his long ball in the sixth inning. He hit a poor .229 with a .603 OPS over 23 games during the power outage, with just four of his 19 hits going for extra bases in that span. He has logged four multi-hit efforts over his last five games, so it looks like his bat is coming around. Hernandez is batting .269 with a .761 OPS, five homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 40 contests this season. He hasn't missed the 25-homer mark in a full-length season since 2018, but he'll have to pick up the pace if he's to get back to that level this year.
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