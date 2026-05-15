Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Ends homer drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Angels.

Hernandez snapped a 23-game homer drought with his long ball in the sixth inning. He hit a poor .229 with a .603 OPS over 23 games during the power outage, with just four of his 19 hits going for extra bases in that span. He has logged four multi-hit efforts over his last five games, so it looks like his bat is coming around. Hernandez is batting .269 with a .761 OPS, five homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 40 contests this season. He hasn't missed the 25-homer mark in a full-length season since 2018, but he'll have to pick up the pace if he's to get back to that level this year.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago