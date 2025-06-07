Teoscar Hernandez News: Getting rare day off Saturday
Hernandez isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Hernandez has been scuffling at the plate of late, going 2-for-27 with 11 strikeouts over his past seven games. He'll get a day off his feet Saturday while Los Angeles is in the midst of a 13-day stretch without an off day. Hyeseong Kim is starting in center field against the Cardinals, and Andy Pages is sliding over to right field.
