Teoscar Hernandez News: Monster effort in loss
Hernandez went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies.
Hernandez was a thorn in Christopher Sanchez's side all afternoon, tagging him for three extra-base hits and four RBI. He later added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6. Following Sunday's outburst, he's hitting .268 with with four home runs, 13 RBI, seven runs scored and two steals across 45 plate appearances in 2025.
