Teoscar Hernandez News: Pads lead with homer
Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Padres.
Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and added his solo shot in the ninth. He has gone 15-for-41 (.366) over his last 12 contests, adding two homers and eight RBI in that span. For the season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .265 with a .765 OPS, six homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, eight doubles and a stolen base over 45 games. He's hit eighth in the order over the last three games, but he's starting to get more productive and could move up in the next lineup shuffle.
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