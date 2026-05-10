Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Receiving day off amid rough spell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

According to Jack Harris of the California Post, manager Dave Roberts classified Hernandez's absence from Sunday's lineup as a rest day, and the skipper suggested that the outfielder could be in line for more planned days off as he aims to "work things out" during a rough stretch at the plate. Dating back to April 17, Hernandez is batting just .176 with one extra-base hit. Hernandez is maintaining a more palatable .238 average on the season, but he's supplemented it with a .365 slugging percentage, a career-low mark by 55 points.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago