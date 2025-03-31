Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Smashes second long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-1 victory over Atlanta.

Hernandez put the Dodgers on the board in the first inning with a 436-foot, two run blast to center field. He came around to score two additional times in the contest and upped his season slash line to .227/.320/.545 through six games. Hernandez is tied for fourth in the league with eight RBI in the early going of the campaign.

