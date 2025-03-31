Teoscar Hernandez News: Smashes second long ball
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-1 victory over Atlanta.
Hernandez put the Dodgers on the board in the first inning with a 436-foot, two run blast to center field. He came around to score two additional times in the contest and upped his season slash line to .227/.320/.545 through six games. Hernandez is tied for fourth in the league with eight RBI in the early going of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now