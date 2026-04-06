Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Stays hot with another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's win over Toronto.

Hernandez blasted his second homer of the season after also going deep Sunday against the Nationals, extending his hitting streak to six games in the process. The 33-year-old outfielder is showing no signs of slowing down in the early going, batting .353 with seven RBI, one double and one stolen base across his first 34 at-bats of the campaign.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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