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Teoscar Hernandez News: Swats fourth spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Sunday's exhibition win over the Angels.

Hernandez put the Dodgers on the board in the third inning with a solo shot to right-center field. He added a two-run single in the third. The veteran outfielder has swung a hot bat this spring, slashing .457/.490/.804 with four home runs (tied for most on the team), four doubles, 12 runs and a team-leading 20 RBI over 17 games. Hernandez said in mid-February that he played through a groin issue much of last season, which may have been a factor in his OPS dropping over 100 points (to .738) from the previous campaign. A healthy Hernandez could be in store for a rebound year, though he was still pretty productive during the 2025 regular season, recording 25 home runs, 89 RBI, 65 runs and five stolen bases over 134 contests.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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