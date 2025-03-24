Teoscar Hernandez News: Swats second spring homer
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's exhibition loss to the Angels.
Hernandez put the Dodgers on the board with a solo shot in the second inning and added an RBI single in the fifth. The veteran outfielder is slashing .289/.357/.526 during the exhibition slate, and he also went 1-for-8 with a walk and an RBI during the Dodgers' season-opening two-game set in Tokyo, Japan against the Cubs. Hernandez re-signed with the World Champions on a three-year deal last December and could see plenty of RBI opportunities batting cleanup behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman most games this season.
