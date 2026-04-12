Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Hernandez started the previous six games and continued his hot start to 2026 with three homers and a 1.042 OPS during that span. Alex Call is receiving the start in center field Sunday, batting eighth.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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