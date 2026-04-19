Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Hernandez will head to the bench Sunday after a run of five straight starts, during which he went 3-for-17 with a double, a homer and eight strikeouts. Alex Call will receive the start in left field and bat sixth versus Colorado righty Michael Lorenzen.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago