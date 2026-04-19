Teoscar Hernandez News: Taking seat Sunday
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Hernandez will head to the bench Sunday after a run of five straight starts, during which he went 3-for-17 with a double, a homer and eight strikeouts. Alex Call will receive the start in left field and bat sixth versus Colorado righty Michael Lorenzen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 136 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 514 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teoscar Hernandez See More