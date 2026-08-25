Teoscar Hernandez News: Taking seat Tuesday
Hernandez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
Hernandez is in the midst of an 18-game homerless stretch and is slashing .172/.200/.241 over that span. Alex Call will get the start in left field for the Dodgers while Hernandez regroups.
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