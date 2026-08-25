Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Hernandez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Hernandez is in the midst of an 18-game homerless stretch and is slashing .172/.200/.241 over that span. Alex Call will get the start in left field for the Dodgers while Hernandez regroups.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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